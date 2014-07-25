2 Chainz – “Freebase” [Video]

And the video of the week goes to 2 Chainz, returns with a proper treatment for “Freebase” from his EP of the same title.

Inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” vid, the Hair Weave Killer, who appears properly garbed in a red leather jacket and matching pants, catches a movie with his significant other. As the story goes, she’s frightened by the film, but the worst had yet to come. Zombies soon make their presence known, and as they say, the rest is history.

Download 2 Chainz’s Freebase EP here. Let us know if he did the “Thriller” concept justice in the comments after pressing play below.

Photo: WSHH