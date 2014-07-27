Joey Badass Spits Freestyles On Tim Westwood’s “Crib Sessions” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ and his Pro Era crew were in London, which means a visit to Tim Westwood is pretty much mandatory.

Reports Miss Info:

It’s the Joey Badass and Pro Era takeover live from London. While in the United Kingdom, Brooklyn’s own Badass stopped by Tim Westwood for the latest installment of “Crib Sessions.” With his trademark bucket hat and microphone in his hand, Joey dropped a few raps over HS87′s “Grindin My Whole Life,” Rae Sremmurd’s “No Flex Zone,” and Drake’s “0 To 100.”

Needless to say, Joey was exponentially better than Trinidad Jame$’s freestyle session.

Photo: YouTube