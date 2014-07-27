Sources Say Bey Z and KimYe Marriages Are On The Rocks

It seems like the media is gunning for the doom of a couple of Hip-Hop celebrity marriages. According to “sources” Jay Z and Beyoncé’s marriage is in shambles while Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West is neglecting their daughter, North West.

KimYe is allegedly in dire straights because Yeezy dipped out on their Mexican vacation to work on his new album, due out in the fall.

Reports RadarOnline:

In a recent blowout fight, “Kim railed on Kanye, saying that since they’ve been married, he’s been away from her more than when he was single,” an insider told In Touch last week. The mother of West’s 1-year-old daughter, North, reached her breaking point earlier this month when West ditched his girls to work on his upcoming album while vacationing at Girls Gone Wild founder Joe Francis’ Mexican villa, the magazine reported. Radar previously revealed that Kardashian has been “so sad” since marrying West in an over-the-top Italian ceremony in May.

As for Bey Z, more un-named sources continue to insist despite what they’re projecting to the world, their bond is broken.

Reports Page Six:

Recent photos show that the “IV” tattooed on her ring finger — for her birthday, Jay’s birthday, and their wedding date — has been erased. The source says the elevator fight after the Met Ball was really over Jay’s protégé Rihanna, who he allegedly planned to meet later that night at his 40/40 club. “Solange was like, ‘Enough is enough — you must be [screwing] Rihanna,’” says the source. “To many people who know them, they know it’s not out of the realm of possibility.” Today, the source says, it’s not whether they’ll split, but how they’ll split — adding that the only time Jay and Beyoncé are really together is on stage. They’re allegedly traveling with marriage counselors, but Jay — as he’s always done — spends much of his time on the phone, tending to business.

People throw shade at just about any couple, but you can’t help but wonder if these two couples are getting special attention because of their Hip-Hop notoriety? Or maybe this is all a result of Hova and Bey missing Yeezy and Kim’s wedding?

Tell us if you believe any of this speculation in the comments.

