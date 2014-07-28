Chance The Rapper Talks Collabs w/ Wyclef Jean, J. Cole, & More [Listen]

After a breakout year that culminated with a spot on the 2014 XXL Freshman list, Chance The Rapper still has much up his sleeve. The eclectic wordsmith recently spoke with DJ Semtex on BBC Radio 1Xtra about his latest releases, future collaborations and more.

Despite his successes, fans haven’t heard much new material from Chance, other than feature appearances and the occasional freebie song. However, much of his time and efforts have gone to working with other talented artists, including Wyclef Jean, J. Cole (who appeared on “Thotty”), Elle Varner and Jessie Ware, just to name a few. “I’m not doing… I wouldn’t say that too much [music] is for me,” Chance revealed. “These are seasoned, awesome, eclectic artists who know a lot that I don’t know. Just working with them, getting to see their process, and share ideas, it’s making me a lot better.”

But that’s not to say that new, solo songs from the Chicago native aren’t forthcoming. “I go back to working as I was meant to work,” said Chance of concluding a hectic two-year tour run. “The performing thing is fun for me. It pays the bills and sh*t, but I need to chill. I need to get back to writing, producing, and recording.”

Let’s hope that a proper follow-up to Acid Rap arrives sooner than latest. Hear Chance The Rapper speak more below.

—

Photo: Instagram