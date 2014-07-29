The Source Announces 1st Source360 Concert At Barclays Center

Instead of rewriting all the wrongs associated with their infamous award show, The Source magazine has devised a bigger and better plan to service Hip-Hop fans.

The longstanding publication just announced its inaugural Source360 Concert to be held at the Barclays Center in the heart of Brooklyn.

It will combine the official reunions of the Wu-Tang Clan, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and The Diplomats all one stage.

The NorthStar Group, on behalf of The Source Magazine, is proud to announce the first annual SOURCE360 concert on Saturday, September 20 at Cushman & Wakefield Theater at Barclays Center. In celebration of The Source’s 25th anniversary, the concert will feature some of the most influential artists in hip-hop, including the official return of the Wu-Tang Clan, The Diplomats who will perform together for the first time in three years, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dom Kennedy, Lil’ Kim, Curren$y and more to be announced. “The innovation and diversity of hip-hop is well known,” said The Source Magazine’s owner and publisher, L. Londell McMillan. “SOURCE360 is proud to present a ground-breaking concert with these iconic acts at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.” The concert is a part of a three-day total market expo, conference, and festival dubbed SOURCE360 being held in the Brooklyn Cultural District. The event celebrates the proliferation of hip-hop in every aspect of popular culture.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 1, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.barclayscenter.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

Photo: The Source