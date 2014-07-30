Common Talks Creative Process, Working With Kanye West & More [Video]

One thing that can be said about veteran rapper Common is that he’s always got something to say. Sitting with designer jeffstaple, the Chicago native broke down his creative process, working with Kanye West and much more.

Common chopped it up at the Staple showroom for the latest 1-2-1 w/jeffstaple video chat. Opening his interview with the bars from “It’s Your World” from his sixth album, Be, Common shared with Staple why he wrote this song.

“I wrote a song called ‘It’s Your World’ and the only reason I wrote the second verse because I saw this girl who was a prostitute [and] I stopped and talked to her. She told me her story and I started writing about that.”

Common shared that he still writes using CDs, which producers clown him for. He also revealed that he writes his bars down while driving around town, using what he sees as inspiration. Another portion of the interview was Common looking at some of his older releases, not realizing Staple designed the cover to the Rawkus single “One-Nine-Nine-Nine” featuring Sadat X and Talib Kweli.

Common then gets into how working with Yeezy helped elevate his game and other fascinating tidbits.

Check out Common’s interview with Jeff Staple in the clip below.

[Illroots]

Photo: Vimeo/jeffstaple