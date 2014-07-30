Jay Z and Beyonce Earning $4M Per “On The Run” Tour Show

If anything, the Carters may earn too much damn money together to ever break up. According to the same paper that swears their marriage is destined to fail, Jay Z and Beyoncé are earning $4 million per show on their current “On The Run” tour.

Reports Page Six:

With breakup rumors swirling, the duo is currently rocking through a 21-stadium tour, and music industry sources tell us they’re being paid $4 million per gig, guaranteed and independent of ticket sales — totalling $84 million for the couple to share. Meantime, their tour is expected to bring in more than $100 million in ticket sales. By comparison, the Rolling Stones raked in $126 million from 23 shows last year in what was the sixth- highest-grossing tour of 2013.

The “On The Run” tour’s final dates are in Paris, France on September 12 and September 13. Footage from those two gigs will be used in a concert special set to air on HBO on September 20 at 9pm ET called On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay Z.

