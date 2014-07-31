Chance The Rapper Covers Arthur Theme Song [LISTEN]

Chance The Rapper let a few cats out of the bag regarding upcoming collaborations during a recent interview with DJ Semtex. Luckily for fans, it took very little time for his promises to materialize into something tangible.

Last night, the XXL Freshman coughed up “Wonderful Day,” a soulful cover of PBS cartoon series Arthur‘s theme song. This is old news to anyone who’s seen Chance perform in recent months. But even those individuals have something to look forward to, as the cut features additional vocals by Wyclef Jean, Jessie Ware, Elle Varner, Francis and The Lights, Eryn Allen Kane, Peter Cottontale, The O’My’s and Donnie Trumpet.

Chance layers the cut with melodic, high pitched vocals. Paired with the range of his contributors, the end result is a record with a lushness that makes it feel like an original rather than a cover.

Stream Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment’s “Wonderful Day” below.

Photo: Instagram