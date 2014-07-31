Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Expecting Second Child [PHOTOS]

A lovely surprise if we ever saw one. Alicia Keys and her super producer husband Swizz Beatz somehow managed to keep a second pregnancy under wraps. For some months now, the R&B singer has been keeping her newest bun warm in the oven.

This explains why Keys has been super low key this summer, considering her lastest musical effort was earlier in March when she announced a Kendrick Lamar/Pharrell collaboration for the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack.

“Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above. Happy Anniversary my Goddess. 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah,” wrote Swizz on Instagram about eight hours ago.

According to Keys, it was also the couple’s anniversary at the time the announcement was made. “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz !! And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

Congrats to the both of them. Peep photos below and more in the gallery.

