Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film m.A.A.d To Premiere At Sundance NEXT Fest

Kendrick Duckworth is still collecting the accolades earned off his proper debut good kid, m.A.A.d city after Kendrick Lamar shared pieces of his soul with the music.

With no immediate plans to rush into a follow-up, the short film m.A.A.d is serving as intermediate wedge between the next project. The 14-minute clip, directed by Kahlil Joseph, has just gotten the prestigious honor to be premiered at the inaugural Sundance NEXT Fest on Saturday, August 9.

Joseph compiled footage from Kendrick’s run on the Yeezus Tour as well as splices of the always surreal environment of South Central, L.A.

According to FADER, the film is being billed as “a kaleidoscope of storylines and ideas that defy typical categorization to explore new languages and new forms.” The director is no stranger to gripping cinema; he previously won a Sundance award for Flying Lotus’ “When the Quiet Comes” music montage in 2012.

The show will be held at the Ace Hotel Downtown and Joseph will also be hand to answer questions following the viewing.

To ensure you get your money’s worth for the $25 price of admission, reigning Sundance winner Imperial Dreams and a performance of “2 On” singer Tinashe will also take place.

