Fat Joe & Jennifer Lopez Reunite On “Stressin'” [LISTEN]

It’s been almost 10 years since the Bronx duo released “Hold You Down.” Returning to the scene today, Fat Joe and Jennifer Lopez join forces once again on “Stressin’.”

The Rico Love-produced track is sure to get some heavy spins as Joey Crack waxes poetics about living a care-free life, while borrowing catching vocals from J.Lo.

“Let me ask you one question, do we look like we’re stressin’?” croons Jenny from the Block. “‘Cause we ain’t.”

Pop bottles to “Stressin'” below. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram