Karrueche Tran Dumps Chris Brown, Singer Takes Her Friend To St. Tropez

Karrueche Tran has apparently had enough of Chris Brown‘s shenanigans (which include liking Rihanna picks, go figure) and has cut him off. Thus, Breezy went off to St. Tropez, with one of her friends in tow.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say Karrueche exploded when Chris recently “liked” 2 fan photos on Instagram of Rihanna and him together.



But Rihanna was only a small part of Karrueche’s problems with Chris. We’re told she was unhappy for a long time … as sources put it, because “Chris acts immature, like a child.” She thinks he’s ruining his life by spending more time partying than making music.



Chris’ reaction to the break up has been breathtaking. He went to St. Tropez this week and took a very good friend of Karrueche’s along for the ride. And he made a point to be photographed with her … making sure Karrueche would see it.



Karrueche’s reaction was not jealousy. We’re told she’s changed her phone number … specifically so Chris couldn’t contact her.

How long before they get back together? Check out photos of Brown kicking it in St. Tropez right here.

—

Photo: Instagram