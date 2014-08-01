18 Twitter Reactions To Chris Brown Bouncing To St. Tropez Without Karrueche [Photos]

Chris Brown’s every move has been meticulously recorded post jail. As a result, the crooner hasn’t failed at making just about every headline since.

Today, it’s reported that Brown was dumped by on and off girlfriend Karrueche Tran, supposedly over liking a few of Rihanna pictures on Instagram. In quintessential Breezy form, the “Loyal” singer had little trouble dusting himself off and flying to St. Tropez –– along with one of Karrueche’s close friends.

It didn’t take long before Twitter got wind of his epic reaction to the break up. The Internets erupted in slander and hilarity, with no chill in tow. Few had words of encouragement, considering the California native is always breaking up with Brown.

Hit the flip to see 18 standout responses to Breezy’s audacious leave and the couple’s alleged split.

Photos: Twitter

