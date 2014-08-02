Eminem Brings Out Rihanna At Lollapalooza [VIDEO]

There’s a few hubs for dope performances this weekend, and Lollapalooza in Chicago is one of them. Case in point, headliner Eminem ripped the stage last night and surprised fans by bringing out Rihanna to perform “Monster,” “Love The Way You Lie,” and “Stan.”

The crowd erupted when Rih Rih appeared from backstage with a microphone in tow. The duo’s performance was also a sign of things to come, as they’re set to embark on their “Monster” tour next week.

See brief footage of Eminem and Rihanna’s time onstage below, as well as a few clips of the rapper doing what he does best on the following pages.

Photo: YouTube

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4Next page »