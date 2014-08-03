Beyoncé Raps About Elevator Brawl On “Flawless (Remix)”

At least one thing Beyoncé knows how to do is make people react. Jay Z’s wife spit bars about the infamous elevator incident with Solange on the “Flawless (Remix)” which features Nicki Minaj.

“We escalate, up in this b*tch like elevators, of course sometime sh*t goes down when it’s a billion dollars on the elevator, of course sometime sh*t goes down when it’s a billion dollars on the elevator,” spits Bey on her verse. She also says, “My man makes me feel so God damn fine”; don’t forget that part.

Nevertheless, let the speculation and conspiracy theories begin (rather, continue).



Minaj delayed the official release of her new single, “Anaconda,” to let Bey’s single breathe. However, it proved to be anticlimactic considering Minaj’s single sprung a leak.

