8 Things We Learned From Hot 97’s Remy Ma Interview [Photos]

Reminisce “Remy Ma” Smith had her first interview since her release from prison with Hot 97’s Funkmaster Flex, Saturday (August 2).

Following her first post-prison musical offering, “They Don’t Love You No More (Remix),” the Bronx rapper called up none other than one of New York’s leading radio stations to discuss new projects, what she hopes to accomplish, would like to see happen amongst females in Hip-Hop, her current state-of-mind, Terror Squad, Fat Joe and much more.

In light of The Ruler’s return, we present eight things we learned from Hot 97’s Remy Ma interview. Peep the rundown.

Photos: Instagram/WENN

