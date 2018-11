Curren$y recently dropped the video for “King Kong” from his Pilot Talk album.

The pride of New Orleans and poster child for Dame Dash’s new Roc-A-Fella Records takes viewers on a ride through his hometown; chopping it up with old friends and greeting fans.

Pilot Talk drops June 15 but until then check out “King Kong” below.

I wonder when he’ll start throwing up the Roc…