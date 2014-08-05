Lil Kim Disses Nicki Minaj On “Flawless (Remix)” [Listen]

Surprise, surprise. The original Queen Bee wasn’t too pleased to hear what Nicki Minaj had to say on her first-ever joint effort with Beyoncé. Lil Kim remixed the remix and, in her own spin-off from Beyoncé’s “Flawless (Remix),” fired away at her longtime rival.

Whoever’s heard Nicki and Bey’s version know the YMCMB lady bigs herself up for reigning supreme alongside her collaborator. “The Queen of Rap slaying with Queen B,” spits Onika.

Kimmy Blanco took offense to The Barbz calling herself the woman ruler of rap and, in turn, responded with choice words of her own.

“Am I tripping or did this hoe just say my name?” she says. “Queen of rap? F*ck outta here/ Queen’s back, f*ck outta here/ Time to get this wack b*tch up outta here.”

Spin the tune below. Is Lil Kim out of pocket? Let us know which remix is better.

Photo: Instagram