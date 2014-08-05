Drake Performs w/ G-Unit, Lauryn Hill & More 2014 OVO Fest [Videos]

Last night (August 4), night two of Drake’s fifth annual OVO Fest invaded the Molson Amphitheater with all of the bells and whistles. From guest appearances to onstage theatrics, the Toronto native delivered one hell of a show to his hometown crowd.

Outkast set the bar high the previous night, but Drake wasn’t to be showed up at his own festival. Proof of this came via the surprising opening act, Lauryn Hill, who performed a medley of hits, including “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Fu-Gee-La.” She would later assist the rapper’s live rendition of “Draft Day,” which samples her voice.

Drizzy left no stone unturned during his set, which touched every point of his discography from 2009 and beyond. The crowd went crazy to well-tested party starters like “We Made It” and “Trophies” and did a little self-reflecting to the sounds of more personal song like “Successful” — but not without proper assistance from Trey Songz on the chorus. But that’s the beauty of Drake’s show; its balanced.

Relishing in his Canadian heritage, the wordsmith intermittently stopped the show to remind fans that everything he does is for them, and more specifically, Toronto.

Throughout the night, Drake also invited J. Cole, PARTYNEXTDOOR, DJ Khaled, YG, OB O’Brien and Tinashe, Usher, and most surprisingly G-Unit to perform records from their popular discographies. He also called Kendrick Lamar a “king,” so there’s that.

See footage from the 2014 OVO Fest below and on the following pages courtesy of the good brother Spencer Clements.

