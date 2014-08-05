Chris Brown Has Learned His Lesson, Ready To Become “Real Man”

Since Chris Brown’s release from jail, we’ve witnessed the crooner go through the motions –– weight gain, relationship failure, gang struggle, public defamation and more.

But like anyone who’s made mistakes in life, Breezy has considered the lessons learned with hopes to move forward in positive light.

Days ago, the “Loyal” singer took to his Instagram account to reflect on his mistakes. “I been through a lot in my life. Made a lot of mistakes along the way,” he wrote. “But through it all I’ve always been true to myself and through God I’ve been able to take care of my family! I should regret some things but I think the lessons learned will shape me into a real man. I’m grateful and appreciative! Thank you for life!”

He’s got the right idea, but can Chris Brown stay out of trouble long enough to see the aforementioned come to fruition? We hope so.

