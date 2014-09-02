See Pts. 1-5 Of A$AP Rocky’s SVDDXNLY Documentary [VIDEO]

UPDATE: Parts one through five of A$AP Rocky’s documentary can be found after the jump. Watch away and leave your thoughts in the comments.

A$AP Rocky has emerged as one of Hip-Hop’s most promising young stars. With no news of his sophomore LP in sight, Noisey returns with a documentary called SVDDXNLY that should whet appetites in the meantime.

The five-part feature length film will release in weekly segments. The first installment captures Rocky at a very early point of his career. With the A$AP Mob right beside him, viewers see how the then up and coming rappers adapted to fame early on. With that comes some words from Rocky’s family, who give some background on his demeanor as a kid. Noisey also included footage from the rhymer’s first show at the ALIFE store in New York City and more.

See the beginning of Rocky’s story in the footage below. Having seen the film, know that it only gets more in-depth and controversial from here.

Photo: YouTube

