Akon Says All This Jay Z Beyoncé Speculation Will Lead To Better Music

Akon‘s Lady Gaga money must be nice, because he had no problem speaking frankly about all the speculation surrounding the marriage of Jay Z and Beyoncé. The singer believes Hova and Bey keep their relationship under wraps, for the most part, is what led to all the rampant rumors about the couple’s future.

If you become a public figure, and you have a relationship, your relationship also becomes public,” the “Locked Up” singer told TMZ.

He added, about all the talking of a pending Bey Z divorce, “Those speculations are gonna could be completely wrong or opposite of what’s really happening.”

True story. Akon also said all the chatter may lead to better music. Peep the interview below.

—

Photo: YouTube