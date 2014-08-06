Jay Z Advocates More Schools, Less Prisons [VIDEO]

Not too long ago was Jeezy bigging up Jay Z for being a business mogul, noting he was contrary to the revolutionary Tupac Shakur, whose agenda was with the people. That said, when Hov does decide to champion a cause or weigh in on a major societal issue, it’s bound to create ripples.

“Prop 47, California; build more schools, less prisons,” bellowed out Jigga Man in concert last Sunday (August 3) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California before going into his timeless “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem).”

The Instagram clip and caption below, courtesy of Black Twitter 100’s dream hampton (feminist, journalist and Hov’s Decoded ghostwriter), gives props to the Brooklyn rapper for siding with Prop 47.

Many of you know that I’ve joined with #VoteYeson47 and @mrmikedelarocha push through a California ballot initiative, Prop 47, that will change petty, nonviolent crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and reallocate prison spending to prevention and schools. Thousands of poor people will no longer have felony convictions for petty crimes. Tonight, after many recent conversations about mass incarceration, Jay Z stood with us, from the Rose Bowl stage.

Mass incarceration has long been a problem, particularly in the U.S. Prop 47 is a step in the right direction, and it’s always good to see the powers that be (or those close enough) chime in on the issues plaguing our society.

—

Photo: Instagram