Mariah Carey & Jermaine Dupri Part Ways [Video]

It’s been reported that Mariah Carey has parted ways with her long time manager, Jermaine Dupri.

The news comes after her 14th studio album, Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, suffered low sales. C

Via Billboard:

“I’m a very hands-on person when it comes to my work,” said J.D. “I put my all into every project. But when I’m not allowed to do what I do, then I know it’s time for me to move on. Mariah and I enjoy working together and will continue to make great music together in the future.”

Dupri, who’s produced some of Carey’s biggest hits (see “We Belong Together” and “Always Be My Baby”), addresses Carey’s album sales with Rap-Up. Peep what he had to say about her music and today’s industry in the video below.

—

Photo: WENN