President Obama Raps Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” & It’s Amazing [Video]

President Barack Obama is back with his own rendition of yet another popular song. This time, it’s Iggy Azalea’s summer hit, “Fancy.”

Courtesy of “Baracksdubs,” the newest video features the president singing and rapping along to Iggy Azalea’s chart-topping single “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX’s. And it’s nothing short of amazing.

I mean really, how often do we get to hear the leader of the free world say “I’m still in the murder business” or “drop it low and pick it up just like this?”

Be impressed. Hit ‘play’ below.

—

Photo: YouTube