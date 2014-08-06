Lil Kim Photoshops Nicki Minaj’s Face For Single Cover

The struggle continues as Lil Kim debuts new music with an eyebrow-raising cover in tow.

After taking over Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s “Flawless (Remix),” the Queen Bee tries again to ether her rap rival –– this time, via an original song called “Identity Theft.”

“These swagger jackers give the game a bad look/ pop sh*t on Twitter and apologize on Facebook” raps Kimmy Blanco. “Anything you try to do, I done did it/ The Queen’s back, b*tches come get it.”

The cover in question shows a New Jersey driver’s license for Kimberly Jones with Nicki’s face on it. Let that sink in…

It’s worth noting that the newly christened mother is readying her oft-delayed Hardcore mixtape. “Be careful what U wish for… #HardCoreMixtapeUpNext #TheQueenIsBack #QueenBee.”

Peep the cover below. Let us know what you think of the actual song. Bars ain’t half bad, considering –– well, you know.

—

Photo: WENN