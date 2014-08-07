Juicy J ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Bibby & Young Thug – “Low” [LISTEN]

To date, “Bandz a Make Her Dance” is Juicy J’s biggest hit. But with another solo album, Pure THC: The Hustle Continues, on the way, you can bet that the rapper looks to drop a bigger and better single.

His first attempt is titled “Low,” and it’s a feature-heavy cut, guest starring Nicki Minaj, Lil Bibby and Young Thug. Produced by Doctor Luke and Cirkut, the soundscape is hollow and stripped down with knocking drums. Thugga takes the energy higher on a chorus that emphasizes the track’s title, while the Juiceman and company kick their respective verses.

Stream Juicy J’s “Low” below.

Photo: Instagram