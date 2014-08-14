CLOSE
HomeNews

#TBT: Lil Kim’s 11 Best Hip-Hop Features

Leave a comment

These days, Lil Kim’s ongoing beef with nemesis Nicki Minaj seems to keep her name in the news more often than her music.

Twitter slander aside, the Brooklyn Queen Bee’s catalog speaks for itself. Whether you ride with #TeamKim or not, no one can deny Lil Kim’s influence and reign within popular music. Even beyond her solo catalog that includes Hard Core, Kim made her mark crushing guest appearances, too.

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit Lil Kim’s 11 Best Hip-Hop Features.

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
GQ's 2018 All-Stars Celebration - Arrivals
Pras Of The Fugees Says Feds Targeting Him In Money Laundering Scheme Because He’s Black
12.12.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close