TBT: Lil Kim’s 11 Best Hip-Hop Features

These days, Lil Kim’s ongoing beef with nemesis Nicki Minaj seems to keep her name in the news more often than her music.

Twitter slander aside, the Brooklyn Queen Bee’s catalog speaks for itself. Whether you ride with #TeamKim or not, no one can deny Lil Kim’s influence and reign within popular music. Even beyond her solo catalog that includes Hard Core, Kim made her mark crushing guest appearances, too.

Take a trip down memory lane and revisit Lil Kim’s 11 Best Hip-Hop Features.

