Lil Kim Hijacks Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot Ni**a” [LISTEN]

Is Lil Kim back? It’s as though the Brooklyn MC is riding a wave of energy inside the studio again.

The original Queen Bee earlier this week hopped on Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj’s “Flawless (Remix).” Following the diss track aimed at her long time rap rival, Kim released an original tune titled “Identity Theft,” filled with even more slander aimed at The Barbz, despite social media backlash.

Now, the Hip-Hop vet lays a solid 16 on Bobby Shmurda’s “Hot N*gga.” This time, Kim doesn’t directly diss anyone, albeit she makes clear she reigns supreme.

“Dope b*tch, fresh up out the pot n*gga/ Versace Cavalli all on my crotch n*gga,” boasts Kimmy Blanco, before giving a shout to Philly rapper Meek Mill.

We’d be lying if we said she didn’t kill this one. Spin it below.

Photo: Instagram