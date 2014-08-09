Common Freestyles At Fat Beats In ’97 [VIDEO]

More footage from the Fat Beats archives has found its way onto the Internets, and this time Common is the star of the show.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, because the clip comes just weeks after the Chicagoan released his 10th studio LP, Nobody’s Smiling. Dating back to 1997, before he was getting his in the 1‒9‒9‒9, viewers will see Common freestyling over Gangstarr’s “You Know My Steez” at the New York City location.

Peep his wizardry with words in the vid below. Click here to see Kanye West’s appearance at Fat Beats a year prior.

Photo: YouTube