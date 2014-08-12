Puff Daddy Presents The Revolt TV Music Conference 2014

The Revolt TV Music Conference is heading to Miami Beach, FL this year for a three-day series of events engineered to enable networking among leaders and artists.

Keynote speakers include Revolt Founder/CEO Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs, Def Jam Co-founder/Hip-Hop legend Russell Simmons, Epic Records Chairman/CEO L.A. Reid, Clear Channel Chairman/CEO Bob Pittman and many more.

The annual event aims to gather leaders and influencers in music, technology and branding so that together they can explore the ins and outs of the music business.

Join @RevoltTV on October 16-19 for #RMC2014. For more information about registration, visit HERE.

—

Photo: 135th St Agency/Instagram