David Banner Discusses Plight Of Black Children On CNN [VIDEO]

Following the tragic death of Missouri 18-year-old Mike Brown, David Banner appeared on CNN Tuesday night (August 12) to discuss the troubles that continue to plague Black families in America.

“White cops do not see value in young, Black men,” said the rapper on African American youth. “And the reason why a lot of young, Black men –– not all Black men –– kill each other is because they don’t see any value either. So many people have bought into this Americanized system, and America historically has always tortured, killed and enslaved Black people. And I have not forgot that.”

Photo: YouTube