Jennifer Lopez’s “Booty” Artwork Inspires Thirst Online [Photo]

The classic R&B adage, “Age ain’t nothing but a number,” ran its course a long time ago, but it’s the perfect way to describe Jennifer Lopez’s skin-baring artwork for her next single, “Booty.”

The Pitbull-assisted single appeared on her A.K.A. album, but a proper thirst trap by Lopez, 45, has already given her track a new life. The Bronx singer poses with her back to the camera, a position that puts her assets in plain sight. The imagery was much milder than Nicki Minaj’s scantily clad promo piece for “Anaconda,” but it was enough to inspire a rise out of fans on Twitter.

Peep the artwork below. See various men and women who fell for Lopez’s thirst trap on the following pages.

—

Photo: Capitol Records

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »