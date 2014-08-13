Battle Rapper Daylyt Says He Wants To “F-ck The Sh-t Out Of Diddy”

There’s a good chance you have never heard of battle rapper Daylyt. One fascinating factoid about this man that has come to light (see what we did there?) is that he apparently wants to sleep with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Actually he was much more graphic when stating his desires.

“I’d f*ck Diddy,” BattleRap.com reports Daylyt told Vlad TD. “I’m not gonna front. I’d f*ck the sh*t out of Diddy… Why not? Diddy’s attractive. Get him off like a bottle of Ciroc, a shot of Ciroc. He got plenty of Ciroc. Get him f*cked up, I’ll f*ck.”

Bruh…

Yes, that’s a tattoo on face. Also, how did this topic even come up? Full troll worthy video below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=BrZmZrbzpi2BmzmrMs5EBufNcKZi2Bpo&pbid=8e664f4555244018a6da1c7b32834379

Photo: Vlad TV