Nicki Minaj Slapped With $50K Lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is a boss ass b*tch, but not without a price. An entertainment company is suing the YMCMB rapper for a whopping 50 grand for “acted like a diva” and “showing up late for an event.”

PageSix Reports:

IMP Entertainment gave 50-grand to Minaj to host an NBA All-Star weekend event in Hollywood on Feb. 19, 2011. But Minaj was 90 minutes late for her one-hour gig. She then left after just 30 minutes, the Manhattan Supreme Court suit. The diva’s tardiness “defeated the entire purpose of” her agreement to host the event.

Nicki’s PR person has not responded to the suit in question. Stay tuned as the story develops.

Photo: Instagram