KimYe’s Baby North West Slays Solo Fashion Shoot [Photos]

It’s really never too early for Chanel, and Baby North West is proving just that as she nestles in front of the camera and stares off into the horizon, draped in cashmere by the brand.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s first daughter made her fashion magazine debut when she stole the show in her parents’ Vogue feature earlier this year. Seriously, who could resist those big eyes, chubby cheeks and that baby pout? Now, the pint-sized superstar diva appears in her first-ever solo fashion shoot at 13 months old.

The cutie patootie is fully dressed by Vogue Paris editor Madame Roitfeld and appears in the new issue of Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book.

See the photo op below and more of the swoonworthy tot on the following pages. This is the stuff legends are made of.

Photo: Michael Avedon/Instagram

