Kanye West Fires DJ Million Dollar Mano… Too Many Errors? [VIDEO]

Kanye West and his tour DJ Million Dollar Mano have parted ways. The distinguished producer took to his Twitter platform to make the announcement that he’s no longer working for the Chi-town rapper.

Not only has Mano known ‘Ye for years, but he was also one of the producers of “Lost In The World” from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. But as the video below indicates and Gawker points out, it is perhaps that Mano made too many errors during the Yeezus tour why he was fired. During live shows, West would be forced to improvise during dead air or after an abrupt mix.

It is still unclear whether the split was mutual or not, but tweets imply the two will remain friends.

Watch the video below and peep Mano’s tweets on his departure and relationship with ‘Ye.

Photo: WENN

