Michael Jackson’s “A Place With No Name” Premieres On Twitter [VIDEO]

The folks behind the late Michael Jackson’s Twitter account released a video treatment for the artist’s posthumous single, “A Place With No Name.”

The “groundbreaking premiere” launched exclusively on Twitter, making it one of the first videos to debut under the social media platform. The four-minute vid boasts “vivid imagery and lush harmonies” throughout the vintage visual.

See the cinematography below with clips of a young Michael Jackson. “A Place With No Name” lives on his XSCAPE LP.

