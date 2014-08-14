CLOSE
Lil Scrappy Recalls Crying Over Ex-Girlfriend Diamond [VIDEO]

Love is a hell of a drug. Just ask Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta‘s Lil Scrappy, who revealed that he cried after breaking up with rapper and Sisterhood Of Hip Hop star Diamond during a recent appearance on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“Boy, when I tell you — I ain’t even gonna lie to you — man law, your boy cried,” Scrappy recalled. At that moment, the Atlanta native says he realized that he’d never truly been in love before. Host Ricky Smiley made light of the situation by detailing his own experience crying over lost love.

See the hilarious footage below. Sound off in the comments.

