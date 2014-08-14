Childish Gambino Says Twitter Activism Is “Wack” [PHOTOS]

Mike Brown’s death and the aftermath that it’s sparked in Ferguson, Mo. has dominated social media, opening up the forum for personal opinion in the process. Among them were messages from rapper Childish Gambino, whose tweets rubbed many the wrong way.

“i honestly don’t give two f*cks if you hate me,” said Gambino at his statement’s close. The aforementioned string of tweets were posted from August 12-14, each taking a life of their own. Though the creator of Because The Internet ensured readers that this wasn’t some act of vanity, he sarcastically postured most of his messages with the words “i wanna be so white and so big,” before noting scenarios that he feels are exclusive to white people/musicians.

Following tweets detailed the Atlanta native’s feelings towards Twitter activism, which he described as “wack.” Though, we’re sure purveyors of the #Ferguson and #IfTheyGunnedMeDown hashtags would disagree.

The premise of Gambino’s words alone were controversial enough, leaving many to cite them as ill-timed. We’ll let you be the judge. Hit the jump to read the rap star’s full testimony.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29Next page »