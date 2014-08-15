Cam’ron – “Sweetest” [VIDEO]

It’s a cold world, so Cam’ron can be seen nestled in his patented pink mink from ’03 in the visual for “Sweetest” from his 1st Of The Month, Vol. 2 EP.

As he sits in deep thought, the Harlem rapper reminisces about lost friends, including a pair of Children of the Corn members–his cousin Bloodshed and revered MC, Big L. Killa Cam keeps a blunt in tow to ease the pain, though the track’s soulful instrumental is powerful enough to do so.

Peep the clip for “Sweetest” below.

Photo: YouTube