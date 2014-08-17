That Ol’ Thing Back: Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Back Together [Photos]

Like just about anyone who recognized the pattern realized, Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown appear to be back on again. After Breezy allegedly cut her off and took her own friend to St. Tropez, the couple was spotted at a charity flag football game on Saturday (Aug. 16).

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran prove … there really is a fine line between love and hate … because it seems they’re back together. They two got super handsy Saturday at a charity football game in L.A. Just days ago Karrueche had nothing but bad things to say about Chris — and sources close to Brown painted an equally unflattering pic of the relationship. We also got the former couple leaving the game … and once again, Chris was openly affectionate.

The game went down at Jack Kemp Stadium and featured celebrities like the Game, Omarion, Tyga, Terrell Owens and Bow Wow.

Check out photos from the game, and of Karrueche and Chris, below and in the following pages.

—

Photos: WENN.com

