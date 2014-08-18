G-Unit Address Police Brutality On “Ahhh Sh*t” [LISTEN]

Of the many ways to describe G-Unit, politically charged rarely comes to mind. But today, the veteran collective deliver a new song titled “Ahhh Sh*t” in wake of the deaths of Mike Brown, Eric Garner, and other who unlawfully died at the hands of police.

While J. Cole’s “Be Free” was a urgent call to cease the violence and implore equality among all races, Young Buck and the group’s newcomer Kidd Kidd’s stance is much more militant. The duo spit rhymes filled with malice over a hard hitting beat. 50 Cent’s role is limited to a potent chorus that critiques police brutality, in which Buck Rogers chimes in with “Ahhhh sh*t.”

Consider this a win for the Unit. Stream their new track, “Ahhh Sh*t,” below.

Photo: Instagram