Drake Does Ice Bucket Challenge, Urges Fans To Donate [VIDEO]

The latest national trend called “Ice Bucket Challenge” continues to take over the viral universe with celebs like Drake getting in on the fun.

The dare in question is part of a campaign aimed at raising awareness and funds for the neurodegenerative disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Basically, you either cough up $100 or get dumped with a bucket of ice water and donate only $10.

“Ice Bucket Challenge we out heeeeeeere,” said Drake over Instagram. “The purpose is to donate money though people!!! Support the cause!”

See Lil Wayne dump Drake during the Vs tour in the clip below.

—

Photo: Instagram