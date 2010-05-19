Former Wife of Swizz Beatz Taking Producer to Court for Unpaid Child Support

Although Swizz Beatz may have won the battle, snagging Alicia Keys as his new piece, his former wife, Mashonda Dean, is surely looking to get the last laugh as she is taking the producer to court.

Reports are showing that the singer is demanding funds from her former husband for unpaid child support payments.

Filing the paperwork in Manhattan Supreme Court two weeks ago, hopefully Swizzy is coming with a new banger as she is claiming that he already owes her $334,000 in missed payments.

“I so much wanted both of us to get on with our lives and maintain our respect for one another, but he now shows that his priorities and sense of responsibility are screwed up,” stated Dean, according to the NY Post.

Bernard Clair, the lawyer for Dean, stated how the payments show his lack of commitment after there were reports of him purchasing a seven-carat engagement ring for Keys and the fact that they are planning a move into a duplex penthouse at $14.5 million.

According to the producer, however, he stated that he agreed to pay Dean more than what was required from the judge and even more than what his lawyer felt he should give.

“I gave over what the judge was recommending to give. I gave her $700,000 up front, because I thought $200,000 wasn’t enough for what she wanted to do. I still get spit in my face for it,” he said. He suggested that the subsequent payments had been ready to go when he discovered “she’d been selling all my stuff out of my house.”

Guys, guys, guys…think about the children. There’s nothing worse than a split up, but when the courts get involved, it can only get uglier.