Drake Tacks Verse To Alicia Keys’ “Un-Thinkable”

“I need you to rescue me from my destiny, I’m trying to live right and give you whatever’s left of me…”

With other rappers laying down their 16 bars to Alicia Keys’ standout single from The Element Of Freedom, “Un-Thinkable”, it only makes sense for it to come full circle and allow Drake to provide his verse.

The rapper WAS the first one originally featured on the song anyway, although some might not have been aware of his mean pen game in getting the track written.

Thoughts??? Did Drake come through correct or were his backup vocals enough the first time?

