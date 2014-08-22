Music Heads Show Why Lauryn Hill’s Ferguson Song “Black Rage” Matters [Photos]

Artists have began to musically voice their opinion of the Ferguson/Michael Brown travesty and we can add the “miseducation” musings of Lauryn Hill to the fray.

In 2012, the Grammy Award-winning singer sculpted a record titled “Black Rage,” which outlined the societal ills African-Americans face when being dealt a losing hand. Given the state of the events that have unfolded in the Midwest these past two weeks, she deemed it appropriate to send out an official dedication.

“An old sketch of ‘Black Rage,’ done in my living room. Strange, the course of things. Peace for MO. – MLH,” she signed off on Twitter with a free link to the song.

The track samples the unforgettable song “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music, which explains a bit of nostalgia but her raw vocals caused music fans to burst with emotion.

Listen to the record here and reflect some of the more excited reactions in the gallery.

—

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »