50 Cent Will Donate $750K To Charity If Floyd Mayweather Can Read 1 Page Of Harry Potter [VIDEO]

Now that G-Unit have successfully completed the ALS challenge, their fearless leader 50 Cent has a new assignment for Floyd Mayweather.

Following suite with the jabs of illiteracy that are always thrown the controversial boxer’s way, Fiddy decided to publicly test Floyd’s IQ, à la Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?

“This is a special A-S-L-E-L-S for you Floyd,” 50 growled via his Instagram account. “If you can read one full page of a Harry Potter book n***a, I’ll donate $750,000 to whatever charitable organization you want to–f**k the bucket of ice!,” he comically yelled as he tossed a full container of frozen water into the lawn.

50 Cent and the undefeated prize fighter’s relationship as been more rivalry than friendly as of late, but the latest outburst is a direct result of Floyd’s latest interview with MLive where he was quoted saying, “”What’s so crazy is this: You know, when people are not relevant, and they’re not moving units like they were once moving … you’ve got to realize, I’ve been relevant for 18 years.” It was obviously a shot thrown not only at 50 but Nelly as well, who has been creeping with one of his former flames.

The man born Curtis Jackson didn’t stop with the assault on an innocent bucket of ice cubes. He released another video of insults which he captioned with, “I just woke up, Floyd you know better.don’t get me started you paid a private investorgater to find miss J. You love her man and Nelly took her. Lmao the n***a swoop down like a bird outta the sky. He to tall champ you can’t you win. Lol.”

No the irony of the misspelling of the word “investigator” is not lost upon us for the Harry Potter challenge. It doesn’t make it any less hilarious.

Take a look at the latest Floyd Mayweather slander below and the following pages.

