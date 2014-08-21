Freeway & The Jacka – “Combine The Coasts” [VIDEO]

Philadelphia’s Freeway and Bay Area Rapper, The Jacka, returns with their aptly titled single, “Combine The Coasts,” which comes accompanied by a clip.

The seasoned duo overlook Jacka’s home turf as they wax poetics written with a precise pen game. Peep the wordplay and breather control, people.

“Combine The Coasts” appears on Freeway and Jacka’s upcoming collaborative project, Highway Robbery, due to release on September 16. Pre-order it here.

Photo: YouTube