Juicy J injects like into his new single, “Low,” by debuting its new visual.

The veteran spitter is assisted by Nicki Minaj and Lil Bibby in the clip, while budding rapper and chorus killer, Young Thug, is nowhere to be found. But the show goes on, with the Juiceman leading the charge in party-themed scenes.

Benny Boom directed the video. Watch it below.

Photo: YouTube